Transit to be free for everyone on the first day of school

Students are back in class on Tuesday, and the City of Prince Albert will provide a free day of transit to help them get there.

Students won’t be the only beneficiaries though. The City has declared Tuesday as a free day of transit for everyone in Prince Albert, although students are the main focus.

Monthly bus passes are available for high school students at Carlton Comprehensive High School, Ecole St. Mary High School, Wesmor, and Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI).

New Semester Bus Passes are also available for all post-secondary students at City Hall. Students attending Saskatchewan Polytechnic can also purchase their semester bus pass on site at their school’s technical building.

“It gives everyone a chance to try it as school gets back underway. We’re excited about that,” Charlene Tebbutt, Community Mobility Coordinator for the City of Prince Albert said.

She also encouraged students and parents to subscribe to Transit New for updates on schedules and service changes.

“Prince Albert has a number of students heading back to school on Tuesday,” she said. “It’s a great way for them to try transit, to learn the routes, to get a chance to see where they need to get on the bus, where they need to get off the bus and just kind of figure out those logistics all on Tuesday while it’s free.”

Tebbutt said Prince Albert Transit is a great service because it is available in neighbourhoods across the city.

“You can catch the bus very close to where you live. There are bus stops all across the city, so it’s a great way to get around. It’s a great. It’s an affordable option for transportation, and so this is an opportunity for students to give it a try and then hopefully get their bus passes to be able to use transit on a regular basis,” she added.

The City also has partnerships with both the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division around bus passes.

“Transit passes are available in the Catholic School Division as well through high schools. They’re available for purchase through St. Mary, PACI, Wesmor and Carlton. All four of those high schools do sell bus passes from their office,” Tebbutt said.

“It makes it easy for students to pick up the bus passes and it’s a great way to get to and from school. Of course, there are bus stops within a block or two of each of those schools,” she added.

Tebbutt said they are trying to make sure transit is accessible for all students right across the city. That includes post-secondary students as well.

“Sask Polytechnic sell the monthly bus passes and the semester bus passes right from their building. Post-secondary passes are available for post-secondary students right across the city. Whether you’re going to U of S whether you’re going to First Nations University, you can get a post-secondary monthly bus pass or the post-secondary semester bus pass, which is for four months and gives you the flexibility of having that bus pass for the entire semester,” Tebbutt said.

Tebbutt added that free transit is available for anyone even if they are not a student.

“Anybody who’s thinking about trying transit or would like to get a sense of how the bus routes run and maybe they have a place to go that they’d like to get to, Tuesday is a great opportunity for anybody to give it a try,” she explained. “(It’s) for visitors or residents just to try it and see where we go because we really do have a lot of options with transit and it’s a great service.”

Tebutt also advised people to track their bus live using transitlivepa.com.

SUBHEADLINE: Police urge drivers to be careful as school zones get busy

The City and Prince Albert Police Service each reminded residents to be safe with children returning to school on Tuesday.

The City reminded drivers to obey the 30 km/h school zone speed limit, avoid U-turns in school zones, watch for pedestrians and stop at marked crosswalks and do not stop in no-parking or no-stopping zones, which are in place to maintain safe sightlines.

The Prince Albert Police Service sent out a reminder on Aug 29 that they will be visible around schools keeping our roads safe as students return to the classroom following the September long weekend.

While families take the weekend to prepare to send their children back to school, police are reminding the public that school zones will be back in effect starting Sept. 2, meaning drivers should not exceed 30 kilometres an hour between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“As students return to class, we can all work together to keep our roads safe,” the release stated.

Prince Albert Police advise citizens to follow school zone speed limits, stay alert when driving around school zones and residential areas, don’t drive distracted and watch for children crossing the road.

“Slow down and help ensure a safe back to school season, Prince Albert,” the release said.

