Train collision results in death of man near Edgeley, SK

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, police received a report of a train derailment on the 2154 grid near Edgeley, SK., approximately one kilometer north of Highway #364.

Officers from the Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, and White Butte RCMP Detachments immediately responded to the scene and established a perimeter. Preliminary investigation determined there was a collision at a level crossing between an east-bound train and a south-bound road maintenance vehicle immediately before the train derailment.

A 57-year-old man from the RM of Lajord was driving the road maintenance vehicle at the time of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding EMS.

The family of the deceased has been notified of his death and Victim Services have been made available. No other injuries were reported to police.

CN Police remain on the scene and will continue the investigation.