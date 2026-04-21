Tragedy to Triumph: Levi Jamison shares his story at STARS fundraiser in Grenfell

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The Grenfell Friendship Club hosted a fundraiser for STARS last Wednesday—Tragedy to Triumph, highlighting Levi Jamison’s journey following a life-altering accident in 2020. Levi was 14 when the accident happened, leaving him without the use of his legs.

Levi’s mother, Diane, shared the story of the accident and the months that followed.

“I would like to thank you for giving our family the opportunity to share Levi’s journey with you. It truly means so much to all of us,” she said.

“Tonight isn’t just about telling a story. It’s about introducing you to someone who has shown us what strength, determination, and resilience truly look like.

“October 18, 2020, is a date our family will never forget,” she said. “It started like any other day on the farm. Levi loaded fence posts and fencing supplies into the side-by-side, just doing what he had done so many times before.

“Levi and his friend…headed out with a simple plan, to fix a fence in a neighboring field. But in a split second, everything changed.

“Levi forgot about a drainage ditch that runs through that particular land,” said Diane.

Jamison was first taken to Moosomin hospital before being airlifted by STARS to Regina and later transferred to Saskatoon.

“Those first hours are hard to describe. There were machines, alarms, doctors and nurses moving very quickly, and a level of fear we had never known before,” she said.

“He was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma. He had a traumatic brain injury, multiple internal injuries, broken bones, and significant blood loss. His body had been through more than anyone should ever have to endure,” said Diane.

“As a parent, you try to stay strong, but inside your entire world is falling apart. You’re asking questions no one is ready to answer. You’re holding on to hope with everything you have.

“The days were no longer measured in hours, but in moments and milestones. Each day brought something new, either a step back, a small step forward, or a sign of hope,” said Diane

Doctors worked to stabilize him in the days following the accident.

“On October 19, doctors placed a monitor in his brain to closely track the pressure and swelling,” she said. “A few days later, imaging revealed the full extent of his injuries, including a serious fracture in his spine. On October 24, Levi was taken into surgery, where surgeons stabilized his spine with plates, rods, and screws. Very slowly, there were signs of progress and small moments that felt like miracles,” she said.

“His sedation was reduced, his breathing tube was removed, and for the first time, Levi started to come back to us.”

Diane said his determination became clear early in recovery.

“On October 26, Levi began working with the physiotherapy team, and that’s when we really started to see it. That determination he always had.”

By early November, he was transferred closer to home.

“Levi was able to be transferred back to Regina, allowing us to be closer to home, family, and friends, and that support made a world of difference.

“Levi was given the chance to leave the hospital for a short period of time…Most people might think he would choose to go for a quiet meal somewhere. But Levi had other plans. He wanted to go shopping at Cabela’s…even after everything, he was still determined, still focused, still himself, and already looking ahead.”

Another milestone came weeks later.

“Levi decided he wanted to go home to go hunting,” said Diane. “It took a lot of convincing, some problem-solving, and a whole lot of determination…but when Levi sets his mind to something, we do everything in our power to help make it happen,” said Diane.

At the end of November 2020, Levi was granted a weekend pass to go home. That weekend, just five weeks after the accident, he was back hunting.

“That smile he had said more than words ever could,” said Diane. “Levi’s journey shows that determination, a positive mindset, and the support of others can make the impossible feel possible. There is always a way forward.”

“To everyone who supported me on this journey, my family, friends, first responders, doctors, nurses, therapists, and our small-town communities…Thank you,” Levi said.

“Every message, every visit, and every prayer mattered more than you will ever know.

“I’ve learned a lot through this experience. One of the biggest things is that with determination, love and support, anything is possible.

“I’ve learned that being in a wheelchair is not a disability. It’s simply the ability to do things differently.

“Whether it’s using a saddle, playing sledge hockey with sticks and picks, navigating in my track chair, or getting back behind the wheel with hand controls, I’ve found a way to keep moving.

“Even when things break…you find a new way forward. Because my journey is not over. This wasn’t the end of my story, it was just the beginning of a new chapter,” said Levi.

“If there’s one thing I hope you take from tonight, it’s this: No matter what life throws at you, there’s always a way forward.”

During a question-and-answer period, Levi spoke about how he has adapted since the accident.

“The biggest thing is adapting things to the way I need them so they work for me,” he said.

“With that truck and lift, it was a game changer… it was going from relying on other people to being on your own.”

Levi has also returned to horseback riding.

“My saddle has a breakaway, so if the horse ever trips, it would break away and I could get off safely without being dragged,” he said. “Other than that, it’s just a standard saddle and I just put a band around my foot to keep it in the stirrup. You’ve just got to be able to trust your horse. If you trust your horse, he’s going to trust you. The first time I got on after the accident, he knew something was up…it went from using leg pressure to all verbal.”

Levi said community support played a major role in his recovery and he now tries to give back and share his story. “All the communities came together to support me when I needed it. You’ve got to give back.”

The event raised $925 with Moosomin-Montmartre MLA Kevin Weedmark matching the proceeds with $1,000, bringing the total amount to $1,925, which will be donated to STARS.

“I meet a lot of inspiring people in my role, but I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone as inspiring as Levi,” Weedmark said. “His determination, his tenacity, and the fact that he’s giving back to STARS, to Ronald McDonald House, those are such amazing traits.”

“With Levi as the inspiration, we can all dig deep and do what we can to help make a difference.”

There was also a raffle with door prizes donated by Levi Jamieson and local businesses.

This isn’t the first time Levi has given back. Previously he sold a 4H steer to benefit both STARS and the South East Integrated Care Centre in Moosomin. Levi also purchased a heifer in an auction to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. He has also spoken at the Moosomin Shrine Club fundraiser.