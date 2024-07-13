Traffic stop in Chamberlain sees more than 3,500 vehicles checked

Beginning July 9 and running until the evening of July 11, Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 at Chamberlain.

At the traffic stop, officers were checking for unsafe driving behaviours, including checks for impairment by drug and alcohol, proper safety gear such as up-to-date car seats, and proper towing of recreational items such as boats and trailers.

“We know lots of people are on the road this week, travelling for summer vacations and attending seasonal events,” Supt. Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services, said in a release.

“We are happy to see everyone making the most of summer. Our job is to help the public get to their destination safely.”

During the two-day traffic stop, officers checked approximately 3,500 – 4,000 vehicles passing through Chamberlain.

Officers issued 35 suspensions for cannabis use, ranging from 3 days to 120 days. The 120-day suspension was in relation to a driver who had a previous suspension for cannabis use.

Officers also issued two roadside suspensions for cocaine use, four roadside suspensions for alcohol use, one ticket for open liquor in the vehicle, two charges for possession of unmarked tobacco, one person arrested on an outstanding warrant, three suspended drivers were stopped and ticketed, 42 vehicles were impounded as a result of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, two vehicles were taken out of service for vehicle equipment regulations violations,139 warnings were issued and 130 tickets were issued in total.

According to the release, the violations and tickets were identified/issued between 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“When you look at the number ratios, it appears that most of Saskatchewan residents are getting the message that you can’t drink and drive. Cannabis, on the other hand, continues to be a concern on Saskatchewan roadways – the fact that we had 35 suspensions at this check stop alone is testament to that,” St. Germaine said. “Our work in detecting impaired driving continues 365 days a year. We will continue doing it until everyone understands that you can’t use any kind of intoxicant before getting behind the wheel.”

“Every day, the dedicated members of the RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our roadways,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman said. “As drivers head to events this weekend and embark on road trips throughout the summer, I urge everyone to drive responsibly: avoid alcohol and cannabis, steer clear of distractions, and exercise extra caution in construction zones. Together, we can ensure that everyone returns home safely this summer.”

Approximately 30 police officers from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan units from Rosetown, Martensville, Lanigan, Melfort, North Battleford, White Butte, Saskatoon Police Service, Regina Police Service, as well as Rosetown RCMP, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch, and Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) assisted in the Chamberlain traffic stop.

“Thank you to all the members who came out this year and helped with this traffic safety initiative. It is evident by the results of the traffic stop that our officer’s efforts are making an impact on the safety of Saskatchewan roads,” adds Cpl. Ray Bouchard, the Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services officer who oversees the Chamberlain traffic stop.