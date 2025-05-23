Traffic fatalities increase by 38 per cent: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP urge drivers to make safe choices

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are alerting Saskatchewan drivers about a 38 per cent increase in traffic fatalities this year.

The alert from the RCMP correlated with the May long weekend, which marks the annual nation-wide awareness campaign for Canada Road Safety Week. With the arrival of lake season, an increase in traffic on Saskatchewan highways and roads is expected throughout the summer months.

As a result, RCMP detachments throughout the province are urging drivers to make safe choices while on Saskatchewan roads and highways. Their key message to everyone is to stay alert while driving and do their part to help decrease the number of injuries and fatalities caused by vehicle incidents.

“This year’s Canada Road Safety Week theme is ‘Road Safety: Every Road, Every Day, Everyone’,” said Saskatchewan RCMP Inspector Lee Knelsen in a released statement. “It’s a message that everyone who gets behind the wheel should take to heart.”

Knelsen is the operations officer for the Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services. He further alerted the public that 2025 had already claimed the lives of 29 people in Saskatchewan. The fatal incidents occurred on provincial roads in RCMP jurisdictions, which do not include city police jurisdictions.

In 2024, drugs and alcohol were a factor in 44 per cent of fatal collisions on Saskatchewan roads. The goal of Canada Road Safety Week is to notify the public about how to improve their driving behaviours that put road users at risk. High on the list is eliminating drug and alcohol impaired driving, as well as eliminating fatigue impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and driving without a seatbelt.

“When you drive too fast, aggressively, while distracted or while impaired, you increase the risk that you, your passengers or other road users will be hurt, or even killed,” said RCMP Inspector Knelsen. “Twenty-nine people have already lost their lives on roads in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction so far in 2025 – an increase of 38% over the same time last year. These deaths are tragic – particularly when you know that some collisions can be avoided.”

Each year in Canada, vehicle related incidents cause devastating effects for families. An average of 2,000 deaths of loved ones result. Many of these incidents are preventable. Reports also reveal that, on average, an additional 165,000 people are injured. Of those individuals suffering injuries, approximately 10,000 of injury cases are classified as serious. As a result of deaths and injuries, the human and emotional costs are incalculable.

In addition, the healthcare costs due to traffic incidents that result in death or injury are astronomical. The financial cost for society is 2.2 per cent of the Canadian GDP, which is $37 billion every year.

Improvements on various levels are required to eliminate traffic and vehicle incidents. One area of necessity is repairs and additional road construction infrastructure on Saskatchewan road systems. Required improvements also extend to vehicle manufacturers for increased transportation safety and immediate vehicle recalls for any mechanical issues. In addition, driver awareness and defensive driving can reduce the amount of Saskatchewan residents becoming casualties of vehicle incidents that cause bodily harm or fatalities.

After a nation-wide extensive collection of the causes for vehicle fatalities, risk groups involved in traffic injuries and deaths have been identified. Young drivers aged 25 years old and younger with less than 2 years of driving experience are at a higher risk for vehicle fatalities. Individuals with a history of dangerous driving and illegal driving habits that include repetitive impaired driving due to drug and alcohol abuse were top factors.

Individuals with suspended or prohibited driver’s licenses, recurring collisions and traffic violations were also responsible for causing road fatalities. Motorists that have cognitive and physical impairments pose a danger on the roads due to their inability to safely operate motorized vehicles. Drivers of passenger transportation and heavy commercial operators driving vehicles with a capacity in excess of 4,586 kg pose a heightened risk for fatal collisions.

Many victims of roadside injuries and fatalities include pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, individuals driving motorized scooters and people in wheelchairs. Construction workers employed to make roads safer are also at high risk due various circumstances that include passing vehicles.

The dominant factors in a collision that contributed to road accidents also included distracted driving due to secondary activities. This includes texting and talking on cell phones, eating and talking to passengers.

In 24 vehicle fatalities in 2024, the cause for the loss of lives was a failure to use the required safety equipment. The safety equipment included a failure to wear a seatbelt or protective head gear, such as motorcycle helmets. Nation-wide, failure to wear a seatbelt remains high on the list of contributing factors for road fatalities.

Environmental factors also created conditions for serious collisions, such as heavy rain, snow or wildlife on the road. While travelling on dusty gravel roads, visibility can also be a major factor as it is comparable to driving through a blinding snowstorm. Road construction, road designs, surface conditions and road signage are attributed to causing fatalities. Flaws and failures in the vehicle design of the motorized vehicle — along with lack of maintenance — pose serious risks. This includes new and emerging vehicle technologies as another source of cause for fatal incidents.

Saskatchewan motorists can take further proactive measures for safe driving. This includes no alcohol or drug consumption before or while driving. By adopting a zero tolerance with yourself as a way to self-regulate and stay in control, lives are saved. Additionally, plan to have a designated driver or arrange for accommodations if you are consuming drugs or alchohol.

Drivers can also use time management and plan their travel for ample time to arrive at their destination. Although this is not always possible, motorists can reduce a sense of urgency in many cases and the temptation to speed.

Distractions while driving occur, especially if you are driving with energetic children who are excited about getting to their favorite fun place, such as the lake, or having a sibling dispute in the backseat. It is important for motorists to actively practice the art of fully focusing their attention on the road and fellow drivers. This includes pulling over to the side of the road to deal with vehicle interior distractions, if required. It also means ignoring incoming phone calls and texts.

Drivers, particularly with small children, need to ensure that everyone is wearing their seatbelt. Infants and toddlers are required to travel in an approved car seat or booster seat. If you are traveling with pets, there are seat belts for dogs and cats as well. Loose animals in a vehicle can become the cause of creating an accident on the road or cause an injury to a driver and passengers when loose in the vehicle during a collision.

In addition, other interventions that promote safe driving on Saskatchewan roads are continually being created and amended in the case of law. Government interventions include the areas of driving policy, legislation, regulation, education and training. Creating public awareness through various forms of communication is an effective strategy to eliminate driving incidents resulting in injuries and fatalities.

“Let’s all do our part to make sure everyone on the roads this weekend gets where they need to go, safely,” Knelsen said.

Police enforcement and intervention is necessary to ensure all Saskatchewan citizens remain safe while they travel. This includes international visitors traveling or working throughout the province.

Canada’s Road Safety Strategy (RSS) 2025 motto continues to be Towards Zero: The Safest Roads in the World. The RSS 2025 strategy aims to create awareness that encourages all levels of government, private sectors, non-governmental stakeholders and road safety stakeholders to collaborate and address all factors to create safety on the roads. By doing so, the long-term vision and goal to make Canadian roads the safest in the world is highly achievable.

Before setting out on a road trip or in questionable weather, check road conditions toll-free at the Highway Hotline phone number 1-888-335-7623. Remember that road construction, wildfires and other issues can affect travel through the summer.