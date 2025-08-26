Traffic blitz in Prince Albert leads to more than 600 infractions

A province-wide traffic enforcement program in Prince Albert resulted in hundreds of tickets and multiple vehicle seizures over a two-day period last week.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) ran August 20 and 21 at several locations in and around the city. Organized by the Prince Albert Police Service Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) unit, the initiative brought together SGI and officers from agencies across Saskatchewan to focus on road safety.

In total, police issued 372 tickets and handed out 248 warnings. Officers also conducted 244 mandatory alcohol screening tests, which led to 11 roadside suspensions. Five drivers tested positive, and their cars were impounded as a result.

Three outstanding criminal code warrants were executed during the operation, and one individual now faces new charges. Police say two vehicles evaded checkpoints during the campaign.

Officials thanked drivers for their cooperation throughout the enforcement effort, which targeted impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, and vehicle safety compliance.