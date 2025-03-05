Trade war worst for workers

Dear Editor,

Trump’s trade war is bad for Canada’s economy. With any economic threat, workers stand to be hit hardest.

Firstly, solutions on the home front must include workers. As the saying goes: if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. The buzz around removing interprovincial trade barriers is an example – few real examples of these trade barriers exist in 2025. Too often, it’s a weasel-word for axing regulation and ‘red tape’ to bolster corporate profits at the expense of worker safety and job security.

Secondly, unelected billionaires are merrily dismantling American democracy and public services. Don’t think they won’t exploit the crisis to do the very same in Canada.

Finally, workers deserve to see every Premier get on the ice, elbows up, for the same team – Team Canada. Will Premier Moe lace up his skates one last time for the home team, or keep warming the bench?

In the spirit of Red Green, keep your stick on the ice, everybody. We’re all in this together.

Lori Johb, President

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour