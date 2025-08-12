Toxic air complaints prompt Hamilton landfill probe

Abdul Matin Sarfraz

Local Journalism Initiative

Canada’s National Observer

It’s been over a year since Jo Ann Royle started struggling with the foul, polluted air that often overwhelms her home in Hamilton, Ontario. She says living near the Stoney Creek landfill is literally making her sick.

When the smell is strong, Royle frequently coughs, has irritated eyes and difficulty breathing. “These symptoms are new and clearly linked to the air quality,” she wrote last month in her formal complaint to the city. “My daily life has changed significantly because of this. Simple activities like going for a walk, sitting outside, or opening a window are no longer possible without discomfort. This is not how anyone should have to live.”

She’s not imagining things, and she is not alone. More than 1,000 Ward 9 residents — where the GFL Environmental-operated landfill is located on Green Mountain Road — have filed complaints with the city and Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment since April 2023, when a strong, rotten egg-like smell became constant in the area. And air quality data shows frequent spikes well above accepted safe levels for air pollution tied to the landfill.

In response, the city is now investigating health impacts, considering compensation for residents living near the landfill and even exploring legal action against GFL. A previous city motion called for the landfill’s closure, but that decision falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Last week, Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark introduced a motion — approved by Hamilton city council — directing city staff to study the health effects of repeated exposure to total reduced sulphur (TRS), which causes the smell.

Ward 9 Coun. Brad Clark introduced a motion — approved by Hamilton city council — to investigate the landfill’s health impacts and consider property tax relief for affected residents.

Clark’s motion cited air monitoring results conducted by the Hamilton Air Monitoring Network from last month, showing TRS levels more than 17 times higher than Ontario’s legal limit of 10 parts per billion (ppb).

Paramedic data shows a sharp increase in 911 calls for respiratory distress in Ward 9 from 2019 to 2024, according to the motion, which directs staff to review the link to air quality.

He said residents expected the provincial government to enforce the landfill’s environmental agreement, which clearly states the site should produce no odours. “Instead, residents feel ignored,” Clark said. “This is about public health, not just a bad smell. The province must take responsibility.”

Hamilton’s public health service told Canada’s National Observer it has received the council’s request and is committed to responding to residents’ concerns.

According to Environment and Natural Resources Canada, TRS compounds are found in natural environments but are also produced by landfills, pulp mills and wastewater treatment facilities.

Breathing in high TRS levels over time can cause nausea, fatigue, headaches, eye irritation, and other health issues. Long-term exposure may lead to memory loss and severe neurological effects.

City staff are expected to report back later this year on the health impacts and emergency call data. In the meantime, the city is reviewing potential property tax relief for affected residents.

“People are breathing this in every day,” Clark told Canada’s National Observer. “If you have asthma or kids at home, it’s a serious concern.”

Earlier this year, GFL Environmental was charged with 10 provincial offences under Ontario’s Environmental Protection Act for allegedly releasing excessive levels of total reduced sulphur compounds and violating its environmental compliance agreement.

According to the province, the odour is caused by a toxic liquid that surfaced during construction of a new landfill cell. The environment ministry also fined GFL $15,000 for three confirmed odour incidents in 2024.

The GFL Stoney Creek landfill in Hamilton is a privately-run site that handles non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste — such as materials from construction sites and steel plants. It does not accept municipal garbage.

Opened in 1996 as the Taro East Landfill, the site is now operated by GFL Environmental. In 2019, the Ontario government approved a major expansion, increasing its capacity from 6.5 million to 10.18 million cubic metres — a boost of more than 50 per cent.

The landfill can still accept up to 750,000 tonnes of waste per year, but the expansion means it can operate for another 10 to 15 years and rise 2.5 metres higher.

Canada’s National Observer reached out to GFL Environmental for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

On its website, the company says “safety is a core value” and outlines its “Safe for Life” program, which it says provides a safe and healthy environment for employees, contractors and the public. The company says its landfills are fully licensed and built to safely handle non-hazardous waste that can’t be recycled. It points to safety features, such as liners, leachate controls, gas collection and constant environmental monitoring.

The situation in Stoney Creek highlights wider waste management challenges across Ontario. Communities in the province are pushing back against new landfills and incinerators, citing health and environmental concerns. At the same time, municipal governments are struggling to manage growing waste volumes.

Experts warn Ontario is on the brink of a garbage crisis, with landfill space projected to run out by 2034. They blame the Ford government for weakened recycling programs and poor long-term planning. The government recently proposed major rollbacks to the Blue Box program and cancelled a deposit-return system for drink containers. Under Bill 5, the province also exempted a major landfill expansion from environmental review, despite strong opposition from residents and local council.

Ian Borsuk, executive director of Environment Hamilton, said the smell in the affected Stoney Creek neighbourhood was “unbearable” when he visited. He said residents are not only worried about their health, but also feel the emotional strain of being unable to open their windows or spend time outside.

Borsuk linked the situation to broader failures by the Ford government, including weakened recycling rules and plans to expand landfill capacity without proper environmental oversight.

He also pointed out that cities, such as Hamilton, deal with the fallout but lack the power to regulate privately owned landfills. Borsuk said the province should invest in real waste management solutions, such as improving recycling systems, supporting zero-waste policies and reducing overall waste generation.

Canada’s National Observer reached out to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.