Town of Redvers approved to borrow $4.7 million for water treatment plant

Ashley Bochek

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

At their meeting on May 27, Redvers Town Council received correspondence from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board informing them that the town has been approved by the board to borrow $4,767,300.74 for the town’s new water treatment plant.

Redvers will make loan payments on the water treatment plant from 2027 to 2051.

The town applied for and received $4.5 million under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the new water treatment plant based on an estimated cost of $6.1 million for the project. However tenders came in higher than expected with a total project cost of $9.7 million.

The town has taken out a loan with CIBC to finance the additional cost of the water treatment plant.

The town also received approval from the Sask Municipal Board for their new water and sewer rates which will take effect as of July 1. The rates will include an infrastructure fee increase from $50 a quarter to $200 a quarter to cover the cost of the water treatment plant loan payments.

Paving, crack sealing tender awarded

Council passed a motion to award the tender for $25,000 of crack sealing and $25,000 of paving to Genco Asphalt.

Planning full speed ahead for Summerfest

CAO Tricia Pickard says that committee members are hard at work getting ready for Summerfest on June 30 and July 1 in Redvers. The committee consists of organizations, businesses, town council, and town admin staff.

Every year Redvers hosts an event that coincides with Canada Day.

This year there will be a mechanical bull and redneck rodeo at the Redvers Rec Centre, caricature drawings by an artist, food trucks, a pancake breakfast, a trade show, a toonie swim, bounce tents, a dog show,a performance by Sask Express, a parade, fireworks, slo pitch, a tractor derby, a car show, events at the golf course, and fireworks.

Events start on Tuesday evening, June 30 and go all day on Wednesday, July 1

Change to mass notification system

Council passed a motion to change their mass notification system from H2 Notify to Voyent Alert.

“Our contract was up, and when we looked into Voyent, the price was comparable and we felt it was better suited to our needs, so will be asking residents to sign up, and information will be released on that,” says CAO Tricia Pickard.