Town of Nipawin passes 2025 budget with a 4.75 per cent increase

Nicole Goldsworthy

LJI Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN – The Town of Nipawin has officially passed its 2025 municipal budget

The Town of Nipawin approved the municipal budget with a 4.75 increase at their Jan 27 council meeting.

Nipawin Mayor, Marlon Zacharias said, “This budget represents our continued commitment to creating a community that is growing into the future. We’re continuing to keep services high for the community, while also investing in infrastructure that will help us create opportunities for commercial and residential expansion. The potential Evergreen renovation is long overdue, there has been virtually zero investment in the building since it was built. Lastly, the celebration of Nipawin’s 100 birthday, what a milestone this is, and we do have some fantastic plans in the works for a summer celebration!”

Dependent on grant allocations, approximately $3 million will be used for land development with matching funds on a 50-cent dollar basis. “If the funding is secured, the plan is to use it for multi-unit dwelling subdivisions in the Coventry area and potentially adjacent to the Walleye Park ball diamonds,” said Zacharias.

A Town of Nipawin’s press release said, “The 2025 budget was meticulously created to address the diverse needs of our town, while maintaining fiscal accountability. Our guiding principles in formulating this budget have been transparency, efficiency, responsiveness to the evolving needs of our community, focus on growth & prosperity through development, and continued improvements to existing infrastructure, while contributing to reserve funds to meet future responsibilities.”

Zaharias said the biggest financial allocations are going toward the Evergreen Centre and land development projects. The Nipawin airport will also see improvements with the runway being repaved. In water and sewer infrastructure a sewer trunk line will be studied. The current sewer infrastructure includes 90-degree elbows, which can cause blockages and unhealthy overflows. The budget includes funding for engineering studies to determine the best route for upgrades moving forward.

The multi-sport court will also be finished, offering recreational opportunities for the community. Additionally, the budget positions Nipawin to pursue potential grant opportunities that could benefit the Nipawin Evergreen Centre and housing infrastructure projects, addressing key community needs.

Zacharias said a major focus of this year will be Nipawin’s Centennial Celebrations, which will feature many events and activities throughout the year. The festivities will peak with the street fair, homecoming celebration, and the annual exhibition parade. There will be entertainment, culture, food, and much more to bring the community together in marking this historic milestone.