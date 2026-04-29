Town of Nipawin backs Oasis expansion with $20K funding deal

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN — Nipawin council has approved a multi-year funding agreement to support the expansion of the Nipawin Oasis Community Centre, committing $20,000 over four years and waiving development fees for the project.

The decision came during the April 27 council meeting, following a request from the Nipawin Oasis Community Centre Co-operative for financial assistance to help fund a planned facility expansion.

Council approved a sponsorship of $5,000 annually for four years, funded through the municipality’s existing sponsorship policy contingency, meaning the commitment will not increase the municipal budget, according to the Town of Nipawin.

Derek Seckinger, GM of community services, said in his report the proposed expansion includes a 30-by-68-foot addition, with an estimated cost between $250,000 and $275,000. The project is intended to increase capacity for core services, including an emergency warm-up shelter, family and youth programming, cultural programming and additional operational space.

The organization said it was unable to secure grant funding and will proceed with the project using a combination of internal reserves and community contributions.

Seckinger’s report noted the Oasis has seen growing demand, particularly for shelter use and wraparound supports for vulnerable individuals and families in the region.

Council said the funding request aligns with its priorities related to community safety and well-being, with the four-year commitment providing stable support throughout the project’s development.

The report also cautioned that multi-year sponsorships and development fee waivers could set a precedent for similar requests, recommending the decision be framed as a strategic investment based on demonstrated community need rather than a standard approach.

The report described the expansion as a critical community service responding to increasing demand, with the approved funding providing measured support while maintaining fiscal responsibility.