Town of Nipawin approves slight tax increase for property owners

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN – The Nipawin Town Council has passed a new mill rate that sees taxes going up slightly.

The new mill rate was set at 7.5245 for all classes which was a slight increase from 7.27. Michele Sorenson, Town of Nipawin CAO, said the increase will be minimal and would be less than $50 for most property owners.

Sorenson said, “We have a lot of exciting projects on the go for this year, from a multi-sport court to a new scale and office building at the landfill, paving projects, a new Official Community Plan, and improvements at the Evergreen Centre. We are working on some utility infrastructure projects to enable us to encourage development, which in turn will increase our tax base.”

Sorenson said they usually mail out the tax notices the week of June 17 – 21.

Council also approved mill rate factors. These are:

Residential: 0.92

Commercial/Industrial: 2.68

Multi-Residential: 0.92

Elevators: 2.68

Agricultural: 0.92

Railway: 2.68

Sorenson said the agricultural mill rate was increased from 0.76 to 0.92. The commercial base tax will remain the same and the town shifted the land to $1,750 and $50 on improvements. This was done in an effort to encourage development on vacant properties Sorensen said.

The Town of Nipawin offers discounts:

On eligible payments received during the month of January – a discount rate of 2.0%

On eligible payments received during the month of February – a discount rate of 2.0%

On eligible payments received during the month of March – a discount rate of 1.0%

Penalties (current year):

Aug. 1 – 1% on unpaid balance

Sept. 1 – 1% on unpaid balance

Oct. 1 – 1% on unpaid balance

Nov. 1 – 1% on unpaid balance

Dec. 1 – 1% on unpaid balance

Penalties (arrears)

Jan. 1 – 5.6%

Feb. 1 – 0.7%

March 1 – 0.7%

April 1 – 0.7%

May 1 – 0.7%

June 1 – 5.6%

The new mill rate was passed at the June 10 regular meeting.