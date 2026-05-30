Tourism Week event puts Prince Albert attractions in spotlight

Prince Albert marked the Saskatchewan Tourism Week on Wednesday with a public celebration aimed at showing residents and visitors what the city and surrounding area have to offer.

The event was held May 27 at the Prince Albert Tourism Centre, where tourism groups, park representatives, artists, volunteers and families gathered for an afternoon of activities. Stalls from groups such as Saskatchewan Parks, Saskatchewan Regional Parks, Paintball Paradise and others were set up around the site, while children took part in hands-on activities outside.

Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau, who is also the city’s current deputy mayor, joined children and volunteers in painting sidewalk art during the event. He said Prince Albert is a natural place to mark Tourism Week because of its connection to northern Saskatchewan.

“Prince Albert’s the gateway to the north,” Parenteau said. “We know that the North brings in lots of tourism dollars. People are travelling to some of the greatest lakes in Canada. We’re known for great recreational experiences up north.”

Parenteau said tourism means more to Prince Albert than people simply passing through on the way to lakes or campgrounds. He said visitors often stop in the city for groceries, shopping, museums and other services before heading farther north.

“Tourism is a massive industry in Saskatchewan,” he said. “It brings in lots of dollars. People are crossing through Prince Albert, maybe they’re picking up some groceries, maybe they’re stopping by a liquor store, maybe they’re coming to one of our museums. It really adds to the fabric of Prince Albert and is a huge economic driver.”

Parenteau said Prince Albert does not always get enough credit for the services and attractions it offers. He pointed to local museums, Little Red River Park, the Alfred Jenkins Field House, outdoor recreation spaces and the city’s water park as examples of places families can visit.

“We have a really strong community here in Prince Albert,” he said.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Madison Giesbrecht, executive director of the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association, promoted regional parks and outdoor recreation during the Tourism Week celebration at the Prince Albert Tourism Centre on

Madison Giesbrecht, executive director of the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association, was also at the event promoting regional parks and outdoor recreation. Her table included giveaways such as beach balls, frisbees, golf tees, stickers, koozies and small waterproof first aid kits.

Giesbrecht said the goal was to encourage people to spend more time outdoors and explore what Saskatchewan has close to home.

“Getting outdoors, literally touching grass, all of that is so important for mental, physical health, as well as bonding,” she said. “Find your family, find your peace, find your park.”

She said Prince Albert is well positioned as a gateway to northern parks, including regional, provincial and national parks. She said the northern regional parks offer lakes, forests and quiet places where people can unplug and enjoy nature.

Giesbrecht said regional parks can also be an option for people who cannot find space at a provincial park or who want to explore somewhere different. She said regional park passes can be borrowed from libraries with a Saskatchewan library card.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Ria McDonald, a summer student with the Margo Fournier Arts Centre, sits at her table to assist visitors to create watercolor postcards featuring Prince Albert scenes during Wednesday’s Tourism Week celebration.

Art was also part of the celebration. Ria McDonald, a summer student with the Margo Fournier Arts Centre, helped visitors create watercolour postcards featuring Prince Albert scenes. She was also sharing information about summer programming, including children’s art camp and free activities connected to farmers markets.

McDonald said the postcard activity fit the tourism theme because people could make or send images connected to the city.

“All my postcards are Prince Albert, so I have scenes of Prince Albert,” she said.

McDonald said she hoped the activity would encourage children and visitors to be creative, while also reminding people of places they can visit in the city, including the Tourism Centre, the Arts Centre, the Mann Art Gallery and Little Red River Park.

She said Prince Albert has many green spaces, parks and landscapes that can inspire art and help promote the city to visitors.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca