Tourism companies pledge $5.5 million for Jasper wildfire recovery

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

A group of tourism companies have collectively pledged over $5.5 million to help the community of Jasper recover from last summer’s wildfire.

Stuart Back, chief operating officer of the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, said this initiative had been months in the making and required coordination between various stakeholders and organizations.

“The reality that everyone knows is that the recovery is going to take some time, and what we’d really like is Jasper to come out of this in a couple of years from now even stronger than it went in as a community,” Back said.

The collective pledge includes $3 million from Pursuit, $1.5 million from Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, $1 million from Rocky Mountaineer and upward of $300,000 from Jasper Brewing and Maligne Range through auction proceeds.

Although each business would have its own timeline for distributing funds, Back said Pursuit will deploy its $3 million over the next three years.

Funds will be stewarded through community organizations including the Banff Community Foundation and Jasper Community Team Society, with the goal of directing resources to high-impact recovery projects, local businesses and community programs.

Back emphasized Pursuit was deeply invested in Jasper and noted the strong link between community activities, business activities and the visitor experience.

“A vibrant community will be able to host and welcome visitors in some authentic way and be successful, and we know that the tourism economy is the primary breadwinner within Jasper,” he said. “Supporting the success of the community creates that virtuous circle of success for everybody connected to Jasper.”

Back added Jasper was a resilient community, and with tourists still interested in visiting, the mountain town would endure as an iconic destination.

“We’re confident in Jasper’s recovery, and we’re committed to supporting the continued recovery and being with Jasper as it regains its success as a tourism destination in the very near future,” he said.

Garrett Turta, general manager of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, acknowledged in a news release the profound impact of the wildfire and expressed gratitude for the first responders who protected the community.

“For over a century, our resort has stood alongside Jasper through both triumphs and challenges – and, together with our partners, we are committed to investing in its recovery, helping to rebuild and reaffirm Jasper’s position as one of Canada’s most cherished destinations,” Turta said.

Rocky Mountaineer CEO Tristan Armstrong noted in the release Jasper was home to their team members and has been welcoming the luxury train company’s guests for 35 years.

“As part of this donation pledge, we will work with our tourism partners, community organizations, and businesses to support the community’s full recovery and future growth,” Armstrong said. “We are wholly committed to contributing to a vibrant, welcoming Jasper for decades to come.”