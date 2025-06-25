Tough sledding: CEBL Rattlers looking for quick turnaround to keep playoff hopes alive

The Rattlers are currently mired in a five-game losing skid following a pair of tough losses in Ontario and Quebec.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers — short-staffed and struggling — return to action at home Thursday.

The Rattlers (2-9) resume action against the first-place Calgary Surge (8-3) in Canadian Elite Basketball League play at SaskTel Centre, where the Rattlers are still searching for their first home-court win of the season.

While Saskatchewan did edge the Surge 87-84 earlier this month in Calgary, the Rattlers are currently mired in a five-game losing skid following a pair of tough losses in Ontario and Quebec by a combined total of six points this past week.

To make matters worse, the team finished the road trip down a couple of starters.

Canadian guard Cody John, who was averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season, did not make the trip. The CEBL veteran is no longer listed on the team roster as of Tuesday.

To add further injury to insult, leading scorer Jamir Chaplin got hurt early in the opening game of the road swing with an apparent leg issue and never returned.

Chaplin and John had been the team’s top two scorers prior to last week.

However, the Rattlers did add all-time franchise leading scorer Devonte Bandoo to the roster last week. Bandoo racked up 40 points in two games last week.

Bandoo began the season with the Edmonton Stingers and spent part of last season with the Montreal Alliance.

The former Baylor Bear guard is a shooting guard who has hit 42.1 per cent from three-point range over 51 career CEBL games.

SNAKE-BITES: After Thursday’s home game, the Rattlers will head to Langley, B.C. to play the Vancouver Bandits on Saturday before returning home for a rematch against the Montreal Alliance on Thursday, July 3. Game-time is 7:30 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. The Rattlers will need a swift turnaround if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in a punishing Western Conference where they already trail fourth-place Winnipeg by three games.