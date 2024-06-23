Tornado Warning issued for Prince Albert and area

On Sunday Environment Canada issued a Tornado Warning for Prince.

At just after 5 p,m, Environment Canada issued a Tornado Warning for Prince Albert.

Earlier in the afternoon Environment Canada said that a severe thunderstorm outbreak is possible this afternoon and evening.

According to Environment Canada a k\low pressure system will interact with an unstable airmass this afternoon resulting in the development of severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather are possible including: very large hail, very strong wind gusts, torrential downpours and tornadoes, some of which may be strong.

Storms will initiate by mid-late afternoon and track east-northeast. The tornado threat will gradually diminish after sunset and as the storms track into eastern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba tonight.

They stated that this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.