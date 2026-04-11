Top Saskatchewan archers arrive in Prince Albert for provincial championships

Some of the top archers in Saskatchewan will be in Prince Albert this weekend as the 2026 Junior Olympic Program (JOP) and Indoor Archery Provincial Championships get underway at the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

The event is open to archers of all ages. The JOP Championship is scheduled for Saturday while the Indoor Target Provincials run on Sunday.

“(It’s) an exciting weekend of competition,” the Saskatchewan Archery Association said in a post on social media.

Prince Albert’s Timberland Bowbenders Archery Club are the hosts for the weekend event. They also hosted the JOP and Indoor Provincial Championships in 2025, when more than 700 archers competed in Prince Albert.

“It’s awesome,” Tiffany Jones, one of the event organizers, said back in 2025 when asked about hosting the event at the Field House. “We like it. It’s kind of like being on an actual field and shooting. We just love it that we’re able to use this facility year and show what we can do.”

Prince Albert also hosted the event in 2023.