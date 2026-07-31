Top Sask. judge denies bail review to alleged Weyburn highway shooter

Brandon Harder, Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan’s highest-ranking judge has denied a bail review to Chris Fahlman, the 43-year-old man charged with murder in relation to a 2025 highway shooting near Weyburn.

The decision by Saskatchewan Court of Appeal Chief Justice Robert Leurer was made available Thursday and is the outcome of a chambers hearing earlier this month.

As a result, Fahlman will remain in custody and his request to have Saskatchewan’s highest court reconsider whether he should be granted bail will not proceed to be heard by a three-judge appeal panel.

Leurer’s reasons for dismissing Fahlman’s bail review application cannot be published in keeping with a publication ban.

Fahlman stands charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12, 2025 death of Tanya Myers, 44, who was riding passenger in a vehicle travelling along Highway 39 near Weyburn when she was shot.

Fahlman was not arrested until Nov. 1, 2025, when he initially faced manslaughter and firearms charges.

However, those charges were stayed when new charges were brought against him soon after, including second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Myers was fatally injured in the incident and the RCMP stated the travelling vehicle was struck by a bullet. She died on scene, according to police information, which also indicates Fahlman was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Following a hearing held in Weyburn, Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Morris denied bail to Fahlman on Nov. 26, 2025.

Morris’ reasons for denying bail are also subject to a publication ban, as is customary at this stage of criminal proceedings.