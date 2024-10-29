Top local artists preparing for annual Evergreen Artisan Market

In one week, the best local jewelers, potters, woodworkers, and other artisans will fill the E.A. Rawlinson Centre and Mann Art Gallery as the annual Evergreen Artisan Market returns to Prince Albert.

More than 50 vendors from Prince Albert and the surrounding area will have their creations available for purchase. Market coordinator Vicki Gauthier said it’s exciting to have so much talent in one location.

“A lot of work has gone into this over the last year since last year’s market ended,” Gauthier said. “We start preparing right away, so we’re getting down to the last week before it, and I think everyone’s just getting excited.

“It’s such a fantastic venue we have in the E.A. Rawlinson Centre and the Mann Art Gallery. They’re such beautiful spaces and the vendors do such a great job of making their booths look so festive and inviting, and it just makes for such a great shopping experience. It’s such a great atmosphere.”

Gauthier is a vendor as well as market coordinator. She said Evergreen gives plenty of exposure to local artists who otherwise wouldn’t get it.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities for some of these vendors,” she explained. “We have a couple of new vendors this year to Evergreen (and) it gives them a place to try out what works for their small business, what works for their artistic ventures, what does the public like to see, and what are they purchasing.



“For some of the more established artists, they are doing a circuit of holiday shows starting in the fall and going all the way through until Christmas. For them, it’s a chance to get out and see, sometimes, a different part of the province.

Evergreen also includes food vendors and live entertainment. This will be the 46th year for the market, and Gauthier said it continues to get strong reviews.

“We’ve had a lot of great feedback about the audience and shoppers that comes to the market that they’re ready to spend their money, so we curate a show with artisans and vendors who are putting out high quality home-made art and crafted items for the show,” she explained.

The market not only gives artists a chance to show off their creations, it also raises money for the next generation of creators. Proceeds from the $5 entrance fee will go towards the Youth Open Art Studio, a free arts program that runs one a week at the Margo Fournier Centre.

“(For) youth in Prince Albert, it gives them an opportunity to come to a space in an art facility and be exposed to some really great art projects that maybe in school they don’t get to spend as much time on,” Gauthier explained. “Some kids aren’t taking art in school, so this is a great way for them to get involved… It’s a really great program that has inspired, I think, a lot of kids to get into art and maybe, if they’re younger, once they get into high school, to want to take more art classes and explore that a little bit more.”

The Evergreen Artisan Market runs from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.