Toasty Toes nearly doubled their goal this year

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan’s chiropractors set this year’s target at 10,000 socks as they began their annual Toasty Toes Socks Drive.

Little did they know the surprise that awaited them at the end.

Within just two months they nearly doubled the target. Saskatchewan residents donated 18,777 pairs of socks at chiropractor offices around Saskatchewan. They also dropped of $801 in donations to support other essential winter needs across Saskatchewan. The chiropractors who collected those donations will in turn donate them to their local Salvation Army.

“We are very excited,” said Tracy Bertram, Executive Director Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan (CAS). “We have been doing this for nine years. This a record breaking year with the highest number of socks gotten within a year. We are very very pleased.”

Throughout October and November, chiropractic clinics partnered with The Salvation Army for the Ninth Annual Toasty Toes Sock Drive, rallying communities to support Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable residents. CAS members said they were happy to see so many people rally behind the campaign. They said it shows Saskatchewan residents are committed to community well-being, and supporting individuals in need.

“Thank you to the people of Saskatchewan and our chiropractic community for their continued support of this worthwhile cause,” said Dr. Jennifer Beggs, President of the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan.

“We say a big thank you to everyone,” Bertram added. “Thank you for contributing. Thank you for making a big difference in somebody’s day in this cold winter. It’s appreciated by the community and by us.

“Thank you to the Chiropractors who participate every year collecting these socks and driving down to the Salvation Army to deliver them. Even though the socks are a small thing, small things make a big difference.”

Donors include but are not limited to patients, community groups, schools, sports teams, and countless individuals and the drive nearly doubled the year’s target (of 10,000)—resulting in 18,777 pairs of socks collected, along with $801 in donations to support other essential winter needs.

All collected socks are distributed through Salvation Army locations across Saskatchewan, including through their Christmas Hamper program, homeless program, etc.

Major Al Hoeft of The Salvation Army said the are ‘humbled and grateful’ for the ongoing support.

“The efforts of Saskatchewan’s chiropractors are incredible and show their commitment for helping others,” Hoeft said in a press release. “Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Over the nine years of the Toasty Toes Sock Drive, Saskatchewan chiropractors and community members have donated more than 142,700 pairs of socks and nearly $13,000 to help those in need.

Next year will be the 10th year, and Bertram said the target will likely be increased.