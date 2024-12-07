Toasty Toes Campaign delivers a batch of socks to Salvation Army

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Broker’s Active Care Klinic in Prince Albert who organized the Toasty Toes Campaign some weeks back has donated the proceeds of the Toasty Toes campaign to Salvation Army in Prince Albert.

The Salvation Army will donate them to residents who are in need.

“We have known about Toasty Toes for a number of years because we’ve received (donations) in other locations as well, but we are always very excited about socks because its one of the most requested items,” Major Charlotte Dean of the Salvation Army Prince Albert said. “Gloves and socks, those are the two most requested items. Everybody’s got cold toes and cold fingers, so it’s actually very exciting to have people come together actually donate a much needed item to people who are in need.”

Dean said almost every client who uses the Salvation Army’s services has asked for new socks at some point. The Salvation Army distributes roughly 90 pairs of socks every month.

“Most people don’t have proper footwear, so the socks actually contribute to the health of their feet,” Dean said. “That’s usually how they keep dry. It’s pretty important to them.”

Chiropractors’ Association of Prince Albert has organized the Toasty Toes Campaign to collect and gather socks across the Province for people who are in need of them. Broker’s Active Care Klinic office manager Diana Broker dropped the donation off on Wednesday. She said they happy to see so much support for the campaign.

“We live in such a great community,” Broker said. “Prince Albert really does pull through when people are in need and its just nice to see that.

“This year we also collected money which was nice to see. A loony makes a difference. The 20s make a lot of difference, but every dollar counts, just like they say in TeleMiracle, and it all adds up to give people in need some comfort in the winter.”

Broker’s Active Care was one of three chiropractic clinics in Prince Albert that took part in the campaign. Broker said getting involved in the campaign was an easy decision for the clinic.

“(It’s) just to be able to help the people in the community. It doesn’t take much to get a pair of socks for most people and for the people that can’t afford it, its great to have them have socks on their feet and warm,” Broker said

Any other donors that want to donate socks can drop them off at the Salvation Army in Prince Albert or call 306-763-6078.