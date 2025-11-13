Tisdale welcomes new $781K fire truck to boost safety

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — After years of planning and saving, the Town of Tisdale announced on social media on Nov 6, the arrival of a brand-new fire truck — a $781,504 investment aimed at strengthening community safety and improving emergency response.

“This important investment enhances our community’s safety and ensures our fire department is well-equipped to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies in Tisdale and surrounding areas,” said Acting Fire Chief Evan Sisson.

The new truck joins the department’s existing fleet, which includes two pumpers, one tanker, one rescue unit and one utility truck.

Sisson said the department currently has 23 volunteer firefighters, with six trained to drive the fire trucks. He encouraged more residents to get involved.

“We could always use more volunteers,” he said.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at the Town of Tisdale office or get more information at the Town of Tisdale website. All volunteer fire fighters need to live within 10 minutes of the fire hall according to Sisson.

The new fire truck has not yet been used for any calls, as firefighters are currently preparing it for service.

“We’re still decking it out and getting it ready,” Sisson told SaskToday. “Our team is also taking part in an auto-extraction course this weekend, as we continue to focus on training for all types of situations we may encounter.”

Town officials extended their gratitude to the Tisdale Fire Department and its volunteers for their “tireless commitment, countless hours of training and unwavering service.”

The department serves not only the Town of Tisdale but also neighbouring areas including the RMs of Tisdale, Connaught and Pleasantdale, the Village of Valparaiso and Kipabiskau Regional Park.