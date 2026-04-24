Tisdale seeks proposals for Doghide Drive housing project

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale is inviting proposals for a new multi-residential development on Doghide Drive, positioning the project as a key opportunity to support growth and address housing demand.

The request for proposals outlines plans for a multi-unit residential project, with the town offering the land for $1 as an incentive to attract developers. More than $454,968 has already been invested in municipal infrastructure at the site, which is zoned R3 residential and ready for development according to the Town of Tisdale.

The Town of Tisdale said the project is intended to expand housing options, attract new residents and support workforce needs in the community. The development is also expected to build on existing infrastructure and contribute to a more vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood.

The successful proponent will be responsible for all phases of the project, including subdivision approvals, site preparation, construction, and the installation of utilities and services, the Town of Tisdale said on social media.

Under the terms of the RFP, the development must be substantially complete within two years and will be governed by a formal development agreement.

The town noted it is not obligated to accept any proposal and may negotiate with proponents to achieve the best possible outcome.

Proposals must be submitted by June 30.

The Town of Tisdale described the initiative as a strategic investment opportunity aimed at supporting long-term growth while addressing local housing needs.