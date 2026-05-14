Tisdale rodeo marks 40 years with crowds, new events

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

TISDALE — The 40th annual Tisdale Ramblers Rodeo and Trade Fair drew thousands to Tisdale from April 15 to 18, with sold-out shows, new events and strong community support.

“It was the 40th Tisdale Ramblers rodeo and the event seems to sell itself,” said Bruce Edwards, rodeo chairperson and board member.

Attendance surged for the milestone event, particularly on the weekend.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows were sold out, with about 840 numbered seats along with more than 300 rush tickets, Edwards said. Overall, the rodeo attracted thousands of visitors over four days.

The event has grown significantly over the decades, rebounding from slower years and seeing increased interest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major addition this year was a Bull Riders Canada (BRC) bull riding event, which proved popular with fans.

Edwards told SaskToday a total of 28 riders competed, along with six alternates, including competitors from across Canada, Quebec and the United States.

Organizers added $10,000 in prize money, and Edwards said they hope to bring the event back.

Edwards said the bull riding was a hit, and many spectators were entertained by the new event.

Events ran throughout the week, beginning with barrel racing and breakaway roping Wednesday, followed by the Rambler Bull Bash on Thursday.

The Canadian Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeos headlined Friday and Saturday. A full list of winners is available on the CCA website.

Saturday also featured a ranch rodeo, horse pull and crowd-favourite youth events like mutton bustin’ and wild pony races, Edwards said.

Live entertainment was a key part of the weekend, with Kris Klyne performing Friday night and country duo Foxworthy headlining the Saturday rodeo dance.

The trade fair also saw strong participation, with more than 55 vendors filling the space.

Organizer Elaine Ernst said both vendor numbers and attendance have increased in recent years.

“This year was phenomenal,” she told SaskToday.

More than 60 volunteers helped organize the event, handling everything from setup and takedown to serving and rodeo operations, Edwards said.

Edwards credited volunteers, sponsors and partners for the event’s continued success.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

During the rodeo, the Tisdale Ramblers committee was presented with the 2025 Small Town Rodeo of the Year award by the Canadian Cowboys Association.

With strong attendance, positive feedback and growing interest, organizers say the rodeo’s future remains bright.

“This event has become something the community really looks forward to,” Edwards said.