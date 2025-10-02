Tisdale RECplex refrigeration system slated for full upgrade in 2026

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale is moving forward with plans to replace the aging refrigeration and cooling systems at the RECplex, following a facility tour and Council resolution on Sept. 18.

The current chillers and compressors, installed in 2005, have exceeded their expected lifespan of 12 to 15 years according to the Town of Tisdale. Despite previous repairs — including compressor replacements in 2012 and 2020, and oil cooler upgrades in 2024 — the system still relies on R-22 refrigerant, which is being phased out due to its harmful impact on the ozone layer.

The cooling tower, original to the building since 1980, has failed twice (in 2002 and 2015), and shows significant corrosion and deterioration of its concrete base. These conditions increase the risk of freeze-ups, especially during cold and windy weather, the Town of Tisdale said in a social media post.

Both the refrigeration plant and cooling tower are located in difficult-to-access areas of the facility, making repairs and replacements complex and costly the town said.

At its regular meeting on Sept. 22, council approved planning for a full system upgrade. The project will be included in the 2026 budget, with a target completion date of August 2026. CAO Lovely Magnaye told SaskToday the initial estimate for this project is $1.8 million.