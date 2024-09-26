Tisdale Reconciliation: Books, story strolls and community walk

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

TISDALE – Tisdale Reconciliation is hosting several events in September, including a book talk on Sept. 26. Everyone is welcome to come and have a respectful and engaging conversation.

Penny Mohr, Northeast School Division Indigenous Education Learning Coordinator and Lynn Mortimer, librarian at Tisdale Middle and Secondary School (TMSS) will be leading the conversations on all the books that will be discussed. “Some may have read some of the books, all the books, or none of the books. The books are really an entry to having conversations about Reconciliation, and our shared historical truths,” said Mohr.

Mohr said, “The four books that were chosen were based on readability, and they were all critically acclaimed. Four is a culturally significant number. The books were chosen for a variety of reasons. Some books tell the “truth” in Truth and Reconciliation, some honour indigenous knowledge, and reading these books may help the reader move forward in their own personal reconciliation journey. We wanted books that were adult reads, youth reads and a book that could be read with a child.”

Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults is Monica Gray’s adaptation of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book Braiding Sweetgrass. The original book is based on Kimmerer’s work as an indigenous scientist and how the natural world provides both lessons and gifts. This adaptation is a comfortable read and includes reflective questions about our place in the world.

Answering the Calls: A Child’s View of the 94 Calls to Action is a book created by students of Ecole Laura Secord School in Winnipeg, MB. The Grade 4, 5 and 6 learners took the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action and reworded and illustrated them.

An Inconvenient Indian is the retelling of the historical narrative of the relationship between the Indigenous people and settlers in North America. Thomas King masterfully uses humour and truth to explain what it means to “Indian” in North America.

Fatty legs is the true account of an Inuit girl’s experience at Residential School, and how she stood up to her tormentors. This book is often read in schools across Canada.

Reconciliation Tisdale has a couple of other events going on during Truth and Reconciliation Week, Sept. 23-27.

Story strolls will be held Sept. 23-30. “With Our Orange Hearts” by Phyllis Webstad will be at St. Therese Park and “Spirit Bears Guide to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action” will be at Memorial Park.

A community walk recognizing National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be held Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. starting from Tisdale Town Square.