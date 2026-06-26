Tisdale Motor Speedway gears up for family-friendly Kids Day

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — Tisdale Motor Speedway had a successful opening weekend, and now preparing to welcome families back for a day of free children’s activities and racing action later this month.

Tisdale Motor Speedway president Dustin Randall said the track’s first weekend of the season was a success and organizers are looking forward to hosting Kids Day on June 27.

The family-oriented event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with racing action scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Admission to the daytime activities is free to the public. Organizers are planning a variety of attractions for children and families, including face painting, a touch-a-truck and race car display, and several special events geared toward young racing fans.

Among the featured activities will be a kids bike raffle, with prizes available to be won, and a Kids Power Wheels Race, which will take place during intermission. Participation in the Power Wheels event is free, although children must bring their own Power Wheels vehicle and wear a helmet.

Children aged 12 and under will be admitted free to the evening racing program, while adult admission is $10.

Randall said the speedway is also looking ahead to additional racing events later in the season, including night races and an invitational event.