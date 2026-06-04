Tisdale Motor Speedway gears up for 26th racing season

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The engines are set to roar once again at Tisdale Motor Speedway as the track prepares to celebrate its 26th season of racing in 2026.

The volunteer-run, non-profit organization recently released its upcoming race schedule, featuring seven race dates throughout the summer, including night races and the popular Kids Day at the Track event.

“We run as a non-profit organization,” said Dustin Randall, president of Tisdale Motor Speedway. “It takes a lot of support from volunteers, sponsors and fans to keep everything going.”

The season opens June 6 at 5 p.m., followed by a June 7 afternoon race at 2 p.m. Racing continues June 27 with Kids Day at the Track, giving younger fans an opportunity to experience the sport up close. Additional race dates include July 18, two night races on Aug. 21 and 22, and the Invitational Weekend on Sept. 12 and 13.

Randall said race nights typically feature two heat races per class, each running 10 laps, followed by 20-lap feature races.

The speedway has become a long-standing fixture in the community, drawing drivers and fans from across the region for an evening of local racing and family entertainment.

In announcing the 2026 season, the speedway thanked its sponsors and encouraged residents to continue supporting local racing. Promotional material for the upcoming season highlights “family fun, great racing and local pride.”

Organizers say they are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the track for another year of high-speed competition and community entertainment.