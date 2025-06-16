Tisdale leaders speak out after defacement of Pride crosswalk

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — Leaders in Tisdale are showing support and condemning the hate that transpired on June 12 at Tisdale Middle and Secondary School (TMSS).

The TMSS True Colours GSA Club, in partnership with Suncrest College, painted the Recplex crosswalk in rainbow colours for Pride Month. This was meant to be a vibrant display and a powerful reminder that LGBTQ2S+ people are seen, respected and belong, said TMSS in a social media post the day before it was defaced with a swastika. Skid marks from a vehicle were also observed.

There has been a strong wave of support for Pride Month and what it represents to community members, North East School Division (NESD) leadership and youth.

Young Tisdale community member Baylee Cresswell showed her support on social media, disapproving of the vandalism.

Cresswell took to social media to support those who feel targeted and to condemn the actions of the perpetrators:

“To the kids in the GSA that painted the sidewalk and any person in Tisdale that is a part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, I’ve been you, and my heart hurts for you. … Your voice and acts are valuable and lifesaving to those who feel they cannot speak up for themselves.”

Lori Kidney, NESD board chair, also responded on social media.

“The sidewalk was a beautiful and courageous student-led statement of belonging for all. Its defacement is a painful reminder that the work of building inclusive, compassionate communities must continue, and that we each have a role to play in standing up against hate,” she wrote.

“As your local trustee and as a board, we fully support the leadership of our students, school staff, and administrators who have responded with resolve, unity, and care. We also acknowledge the swift action taken by the Town of Tisdale and the RCMP in their efforts to investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable.”

Tisdale RCMP are investigating the incident involving a Pride crosswalk at a community facility on 101st Street. A hateful symbol was discovered painted over the flag between 9:45 p.m. on June 11 and 4 a.m. on June 12.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during that time is asked to contact Tisdale RCMP at 310-RCMP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.