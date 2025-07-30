Tisdale Civic Centre and town office building set for demolition

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Tisdale Civic Centre and town office building is set to be demolished following a June 9 council meeting, where a request for proposals (RFP) for demolition was approved.

Mould has been found at the Tisdale Civic Centre, forcing the town office administration office to relocate to the RECPlex in the Hanover room.

“We conducted air quality tests in the building in September 2024,” said Lovely Magnaye, Tisdale’s chief administrative officer, told SaskToday. “There were varying results from different areas of the building. While the report did not explicitly state the building was unsafe to occupy, council chose a proactive route and decided to relocate the town office to the RECplex.”

The report was presented to council at its regular meeting on Oct. 15, 2024.

“Council considered several other factors,” Magnaye said. “The building requires numerous repairs, from the roof down to its walls, and the Town of Tisdale consulted a local contractor to assess its overall condition. Based on the assessment and the extent of the necessary repairs and remediation, it was determined that the building has reached the end of its useful life.”

Due to the building’s age and increasing repair and maintenance costs, council determined it was time to begin planning for a new town office.

A new facility was discussed during budget deliberations, Magnaye said. However, the decision became official on June 9 when council approved the RFP for demolition.

According to the Town of Tisdale, the building was constructed in phases, with the main office portion completed in 1959.

The civic centre has served as a hub for community events, meetings and recreation for decades, hosting everything from dance classes and weddings to town hall gatherings. It has long been considered a central piece of the town’s administrative and social landscape.