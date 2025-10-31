Tisdale bids farewell to longtime town office and civic centre

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale bid farewell to a community landmark that has stood at the heart of local life for more than six decades.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Town of Tisdale said goodbye to the Old Town Office and Civic Centre, a building that has served as both an administrative hub and a gathering place since its completion in 1959.

“For more than 60 years, this building has been more than just offices and meeting rooms,” the statement read. “It has been a gathering place where decisions were made, celebrations were held, and ideas were born. It has witnessed generations of community leaders, staff and residents working together to build the town we are proud of today.”

The civic centre has hosted countless community events, from council meetings and weddings to dance classes and public celebrations. The Town described the building as a symbol of progress and partnership, helping Tisdale grow from its early roots into a thriving, forward-looking community.

Chief administrative officer Lovely Magnaye said the decision to say goodbye to the facility came after a careful assessment of its condition.

“Council considered several other factors,” Magnaye said. “The building requires numerous repairs, from the roof down to its walls, and the Town of Tisdale consulted a local contractor to assess its overall condition. Based on the assessment and the extent of the necessary repairs and remediation, it was determined that the building has reached the end of its useful life.”

According to the Town, the building was constructed in phases, with the main office portion completed in 1959.

“As we bid farewell, we also look ahead with gratitude and excitement,” the Town said, “carrying forward the legacy of service, connection and growth that this building has represented for more than six decades.”

The Town of Tisdale will be reviewing their options for rebuilding a new Town office in the near future.

