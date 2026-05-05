Tisdale approves 2026 budget, updates property taxes

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale has approved its 2026 municipal budget, outlining a balanced financial plan that prioritizes essential services, infrastructure investment and long-term sustainability.

In a recent social media update, the town also advised residents that 2026 property tax notices are being mailed and highlighted several key changes affecting this year’s billing.

According to the town’s post, the municipal tax discount has been discontinued and penalties will now apply to current taxes after the due date, meaning property tax bills reflect the full cost of municipal services rather than a reduced amount.

Council also approved a reduction to the municipal mill rate, while residential base taxes have decreased and commercial base taxes remain largely stable with a slight decrease. Despite these adjustments, the town projects an overall increase in municipal taxation revenue of $63,323 in 2026.

The Town of Tisdale said most property owners are not expected to see a decrease in taxes, with bills remaining similar or increasing slightly compared to 2025, when the discount was still in place. The town provided an example showing a property with a taxable assessment of $165,840 would see taxes rise marginally from $3,058.48 in 2025 to $3,065.86 in 2026.

The Town of Tisdale said the changes were carefully considered to balance fairness, long-term sustainability and reliable municipal services.

In a news release, the town said total revenues are projected at $11.5 million, with expenditures of $11.48 million, resulting in a modest surplus of $25,486. While both revenues and expenses are lower than in 2025, spending has decreased at a greater rate, reflecting what Tisdale administration describes as a prudent approach to financial management.

Chief administrative officer Lovely Jane Magnaye said the budget balances current service delivery with future planning, while maintaining transparency and accountability to taxpayers.

Municipal revenue continues to rely primarily on property taxes, which account for 37 per cent of total income. Other key sources include:

Fees and charges (16 per cent), such as permits, recreation programs and facility rentals

Utilities (15 per cent), including water, sewer and waste services

Conditional grants (10 per cent) for specific projects

Unconditional transfers (eight per cent), including municipal revenue sharing

Taxation revenue is projected to increase by $63,323, bringing the total to $4,302,758 in 2026.

The town has also budgeted $953,372 in Municipal Revenue Sharing Grant funding, an increase of $77,955 from the previous year. This funding supports general operations and provides flexibility in budgeting.

Additional revenue highlights include $325,456 from rentals of municipal facilities such as the Healthplex and airport properties, and $718,000 from landfill and waste collection fees—one of the town’s most stable revenue streams.

To limit reliance on taxation for capital projects, council approved a $1.05 million transfer from reserves.

Municipal spending focuses on maintaining infrastructure and delivering core services. The largest portions of the budget are allocated to:

Recreation and Parks (22 per cent)

Transportation Services (21 per cent)

Utilities (17 per cent)

Environmental Services (11per cent)

Protective Services (seven per cent)

Planning and Development (four per cent)

Recreation and parks receive the largest share, with an operating budget of $1.98 million. Planned upgrades include the installation of a new ice plant and cooling tower, along with capital projects such as improvements to Ranger Field, RECplex rooftop units and an arena generator.

Transportation services will see increased investment, with a $1,026,500 budget for maintenance, materials and supplies—up $134,400 from 2025.

Key projects include:

900 Block 108 Ave – $191,000

1300 Block 98th Street – $81,000

1000 Block 102nd Ave – $103,000

Airport apron expansion – $51,000

Additional funding will support street repairs, sidewalk improvements and fleet maintenance.

Council is increasing investment in protective services, particularly fire protection. The budget includes:

$80,000 for firefighter training

$32,000 for personal protective equipment and gear

The funding is intended to strengthen emergency response capacity and ensure compliance with safety standards for the town’s volunteer fire department.

UtilitieThe Town of Tisdale said infrastructure remains a key priority, with $880,150 allocated for maintenance and materials—an increase of $117,000. This includes:

$365,000 for water system repairs and materials

Ongoing sewer system maintenance

Capital projects planned for 2026 include water main repairs, a leak detection survey, a water treatment plant control upgrade and improvements to the Newmarket lift station.

While landfill operations remain stable, the town is preparing for future expansion. A $300,000 transfer to reserves has been approved in advance of a planned $1 million landfill cell project in 2027, with engineering work set to begin this year.

Council says the 2026 budget reflects a stable financial position while addressing infrastructure needs and supporting community growth.

Residents are encouraged to review their upcoming tax notices and contact the town office with any questions, or visit the Town of Tisdale website for additional details.