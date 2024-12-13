Tis the Season for tree lighting, shopping and community

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Local governments, businesses, service clubs, and non-profits in every corner of the region have come together in the past week to bring their communities together and celebrate the upcoming festive season.

Mother nature provided warmer temperatures this year than last, and although icy conditions existed on Sunday, that did not stop families from coming out to sip hot chocolate and take part in the special events planned.

The Wakaw Lions played host to Santa Claus on Sunday, Dec. 8. In the early afternoon hours before the special guest arrived, the curling rink echoed with the voices of children enjoying the activities organized by the Lions Club.

Bouncy Castles are always a hit with the youngsters, and it was no different on Sunday. Toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary students bounced and climbed to their hearts delight in the two different inflatable houses.

The Lions have a long history of being Santa’s helpers on the ground in the lead-up to Christmas and the Lions Clubs in the area have been doing their best to provide plenty of opportunities for families to bring their children to meet the man himself and tell him what they would like to find under the tree Christmas morning. Lake Country Coop again sponsored an afternoon movie in the Rec Centre with free admission and popcorn.

The Town of Rosthern, Rosthern & District Chamber of Commerce, and Station Arts Centre Co-operative joined together to bring an evening of festivities to the town on Thursday, Dec. 5. Some businesses stayed open until 8 p.m. for the Annual Tree Lighting and Late-Night Shopping, so shoppers could avail themselves of special offers and an extra couple of hours to begin, continue, or even complete their shopping.

Good Neighbours Food Centre hosted an indoor market, and the local Tim Hortons franchise provided free hot chocolate and collected donations for GNFC. A roaring bonfire added to the ambiance for the people gathered to listen to the carollers from RJC and await the tree lighting. The Great Gingerbread Challenge Exhibit at the Station Arts Centre demonstrated the creativity of local organizations and individuals.

Hot chocolate, hot dogs, a bonfire, and sleigh rides…what better accompaniment for a tree lighting could there be? Vince Gaudet provided horse-drawn wagon rides and Centre Francophone BDS Inc., Gaudet Agencies, Belle Pulses, Moosefest, VICON Ent, and Batoche Homeland Metis Local #51 sponsored the hot chocolate and hot dogs. Children who attend École St-Isidore come from far-ranging communities, but they are also part of the Bellevue community and they and their parents swelled the numbers who gathered to cheer on the lighting of the tree.

This year was the fourth anniversary of the event which started during the pandemic to counter the feelings of isolation experienced during that time. It is now a welcome tradition that brings everyone in the greater community together. Snow cleared from the parking lot of the Rendez-Vous Cultural Centre created a snow hill youngsters took full advantage of before and after Santa’s visit.

No Christmas kick-off would be complete without a visit from Santa, and he did not disappoint appearing in Bellevue and Wakaw to meet with children and hand out some early Christmas gifts.