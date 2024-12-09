Time for another vent check

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

After the heavy snowfall, and a drop in temperature across the province, interrupted by a brief mild weather event, SaskEnergy is reminding the public to keep outside vents clear of snow and ice to protect against the risks of carbon monoxide. Milder temperatures can increase the humidity levels in vents which can result in ice formulation when the temperature drops again. Regular inspection of vents during winter months can prevent a disaster. Vents, intake valves, and chimneys can easily get blocked with snow and ice, causing dangerous carbon monoxide to build up indoors. This odourless, colourless, and tasteless gas can be deadly if it is not detected.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible gas that occurs through combustion, or the process of burning. Any appliance that burns fuel can cause CO build-up, including fireplaces, gas stoves, water heaters, furnaces, grills, generators or car engines. Excessive amounts of CO will form when there is no proper ventilation or an inadequate air supply. Most often, exposure to carbon monoxide occurs indoors. People should also be aware that certain solvents, like varnish removers and paint thinners, may contain methylene chloride that can break down into carbon monoxide when inhaled. While it may be tempting to work on DIY projects indoors during the winter months, work with solvents should only be carried out in well-ventilated areas.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is serious, but preventable. A few minutes of checking vents and appliances can help keep homes safe for everyone this winter. After a heavy snowfall do an inspection and make sure snow is removed from around exhaust stacks, vents, and fresh-air intakes. SaskPower’s slogan is ‘Look up and Live’, but the same slogan could be used for the prevention of CO poisoning. Look up to the roof of the house and make sure the chimney is not blocked with snow and ice.

CO poisoning can happen to anyone, but some people are more susceptible than others. The elderly, infants and those with heart or respiratory problems are more likely to experience the effects of CO poisoning. Francis Lavoie, a biologist at the Water and Air Quality Bureau department at Health Canada, said CO poisoning spikes in the winter, likely because more heating devices are used during that time. CO enters the body through the lungs, replaces oxygen in the blood and prevents the flow of oxygen to the heart, brain and other vital organs. The prognosis for recovery from CO poisoning depends on the severity of the poisoning. Among people with severe symptoms, as many as two out of three people may have long-term complications, especially neurological problems. In people with mild to moderate symptoms, as many as one in five can develop lasting neurological problems. Neurological problems range from mild personality changes to severe intellectual impairment, blindness and deafness.

In well-aired places, the carbon monoxide is dispersed quickly, and because the concentration of this gas is zero or not high, there is no risk to the people inside the house. During very cold weather, windows are secured shut, houses are ‘closed up tight’ to prevent the cold air from finding a way inside, and houses may end up not having good airflow. The poor airflow may stop carbon monoxide from dispersing and can lead to CO poisoning for people in the house.

Signs that carbon monoxide may be present include stuffy air, the sudden formation of excessive moisture on windows and walls, soot build-up around appliances and vents, a yellow flame in a natural gas appliance instead of blue, fumes that smell like vehicle exhaust, poor upward draft from a fireplace or wood-burning stove, odd odour, strange sounds, or gas burning appliances that are running less efficiently.

Common sources of Carbon Monoxide

Barbecues or camping stoves being used indoors

Car engines, generators, power tools and lawnmowers being turned on and running in an attached garage

The attached garage passageway door to the home is ajar.

Heated garages or shops with no or improper ventilation

Corroded, disconnected, or plugged chimneys on fuel-burning appliances and fireplaces

Defective furnace heat exchanger

Depressurization (ie. when a home’s inside air pressure exhausts faster than outside air can come in)

Some important safety tips to remember:

· Check furnace vents, intake valves, and chimneys and ensure they are clear of snow and ice. Even a small blockage could lead to serious risks.

· Have heating appliances installed by licensed contractors and have them inspected annually.

· Install carbon monoxide detectors throughout the home on all levels.

Keep the area around gas equipment and exterior vents clear.

Never leave a vehicle idling in the garage. Start lawnmowers and snow blowers outside.

Don’t operate an unvented appliance like a barbecue or portable propane heater in an enclosed space like a garage.

Never operate a generator in a house or garage.

At low levels of exposure, CO poisoning can be mistaken for symptoms of the flu, with physical symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing, stomach pain, fatigue, and disorientation. High levels of exposure to CO can become lethal and symptoms like memory loss, loss of vision, chest pains, a feeling of vertigo, seizures, and loss of consciousness begin to set in. If the CO Alarm goes off… Remain calm!

If not experiencing any symptoms:

Open doors and windows to create ventilation.

Turn off any gas appliances.

If your alarm stops, you may have low levels.

Contact a licensed heating contractor to check your appliances as soon as possible.

If experiencing symptoms, take the following steps:

Leave the home or building and go outside.

Call 911 and let them know you have symptoms of CO poisoning.

Do not enter the home or building until the CO level check is complete or responders say it is safe.

Identify the source and correct the issue.

If responders can not find the source of the CO, you may have a false alarm. To ensure CO monitoring continues:

Replace the batteries in the alarm and complete any tests as per the manufacturer’s direction.

Replace the entire unit if it exceeds the expiration date or you feel it’s malfunctioning…

Ensure the alarm is at least 10 feet away from areas of high humidity.