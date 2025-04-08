Timberland Bowbenders to host provincials

Some of the best archers from across Saskatchewan will take aim in Prince Albert this weekend when the Timberland Bowbenders host the 2025 Indoor Archery Provincial Championships.

Tiffany Jones, the president of the Timberland Bowbenders says the club is looking forward to hosting the event.

“It’s quite special. It shows everybody that we can actually put on a big event here in PA and show everybody what archery is about because not very many people know what archery is.”

The event will feature not only the Saskatchewan Archery Association (SAA) Indoor Target championship, but also welcome athletes competing in the Junior Olympic Program (JOP).

One of the archers competing for Timberland this weekend will be 16-year-old Gage Malenfant. He first got into the sport of archery because of his older brother.

In his sixth year with a bow in his hands, Malenfant says one thing that keeps him coming back is the sense of camaraderie between competitors.

“It’s fun. I like seeing everyone around me, all the people I know from other clubs and stuff. I think it’s just a good time. Everyone’s nice. Everyone gets along just overall.”

The SAA provincials will be taking place at the Alfred Jenkins Field House and will be running all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Malenfant says he is looking forward to competing at home.

“It’s pretty special. It’s nice. I don’t have to travel anywhere, It’s your home turf. You know everyone, you’ve set it up and have everyone come to your hometown.”

Another archer competing for Timberland this weekend is 12-year-old Lily Demaris. Demaris is only in her second year with the sport, but says she fell in love with it the first time she picked up a bow.

“I went to a camp, I tried archery and I really liked it. I asked my mom. The kids in my class all have their special kind of sport, and I decided, well, I want to try archery. So I asked, and I’ve joined archery now.”

“It’s very unique and it’s one of the first sports that are out there and it’s a nice community and like you can do a lot of stuff with archery.”

There will be archers of all ages in attendance through the weekend. For youth, there are age categories from U10 all the way through U21. For adults, there are 50+ and 60+ age categories.

