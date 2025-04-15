Timberland Bowbenders host Saskatchewan Archery Association provincials

Prince Albert was the epicenter of archery in Saskatchewan over the weekend.

More than 700 archers from across the province made their way to the Alfred Jenkins Field House to compete in the 2025 JOP (Junior Olympic Program) and Indoor provincials on Saturday and Sunday.

Tiffany Jones of the Timberland Bowbenders says the organization was thankful to see such a large number of

“The turnout was really good. It’s really good for the sport of archery. It just shows everybody what we can do, and it brings a lot of people to PA. Show PA how we can do it, how we put on an event. We’ve been doing it for quite a few years, and we get better every year.”

Over the past several years, the Saskatchewan Archery Association (SAA) has chosen Prince Albert to host because of the Alfred Jenkins Field House. Using the full width of the facility, 42 targets are set up with multiple archers shooting to each target at any given time.

Jones says the facility is second to none.

“It’s awesome. We like it, it’s like being on an actual field and shooting and we just love it that we’re able to use this facility year after year and show what we can do.”

With archers coming from all over Saskatchewan, the event provides an opportunity for athletes to network and make connections.

Regina’s Tasjia Boyle made the trip to Prince Albert to compete. Boyle says provincials in Prince Albert is something she enjoys doing each and every year.

“I really look forward to this every year. It’s been in Prince Albert the past eight years, for as long as I’ve been shooting at least. It’s really nice just to connect with everyone, meet new people, like we’ll all go out for supper on Friday, some on Saturday night. It’s nice to see everyone who you haven’t seen and don’t normally see throughout the year.”

Every year at the provincials, it’s the first time competing on a big stage for at least one archer in the field. Boyle says she’s gotten used to the nerves over the years and there is always others willing to offer advice to the less experienced archers.

“It’s quite nice actually. Everyone in the sport is really super helpful, really kind, generous (with) pretty much anything you could ask for. Even people I don’t know I’ve just gotten not necessarily the courage but I’ve just grown up and been able to help them especially if it’s their first time. Throughout the years, just slowly building that connection with people is quite nice.”

“Being around friends and stuff really does help um just kind of dropping my shoulders, relaxing, taking a deep breath and listening to music and finding songs I can relate to and just kind of play before shooting and then in my head while I’m shooting.”

