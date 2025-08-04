Tightened Security and Community Partnership: Police Prepare for a Safe Prince Albert Summer Fair

With the Prince Albert Summer Fair set to begin August 6, local police say everything is in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, but they’re also calling on the public to play their part.

Acting Chief Farica Prince of the Prince Albert Police Service says the department is taking an “all hands on deck” approach this year, with enhanced frontline patrols, increased traffic enforcement across the city, and a strong presence on the exhibition grounds throughout the five-day event.

“We’ll have dedicated resources in place for the entire duration,” said Prince. “But we’re also asking the community to take care of one another and to report anything suspicious or concerning.”

This year’s fair will see tighter gate protocols than in years past. Police have been working closely with contracted security services to ensure they understand their authority to search bags and individuals before entry. Security teams will also have the power to refuse entry to anyone carrying prohibited items.

“Items like bear spray, knives, or anything that doesn’t make sense at a community event will not be allowed,” Prince said. “Security has the authority to search people’s belongings and take action when necessary.”

Although bear spray is explicitly banned from the fairgrounds this year, police confirmed the restriction is precautionary and not the result of any recent incidents or misuse in Prince Albert or anywhere else. The ban is part of broader efforts to prevent risks and maintain a safe environment for attendees.

In a city growing more diverse, Prince noted the importance of cultural sensitivity. When asked about ceremonial items carried for religious reasons, such as the kirpan worn by some Sikh attendees, she said the service is committed to learning and understanding cultural needs while maintaining safety. “We’re not out there policing religion. We recognize the diversity in our community, and we’re committed to treating everyone with respect.”

So far, the only planned road closures are for the parade on August 5, but police will continue to reassess risks and make changes as needed throughout the week. No closures are currently planned for the fairgrounds themselves.

The department has also built what Prince called a “collaborative safety protocol” with the Prince Albert Exhibition board. “We’re not just responding to incidents,” she said. “We’re taking steps to prevent, deter, and support the private security teams on the ground.”

Fairgoers are encouraged to call 911 in an emergency or the police dispatch line at 306-953-4222 to report suspicious activity. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

“The fair is a time to celebrate our community,” said Prince. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure it’s safe, but we need the public’s help too.”