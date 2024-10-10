TidBits: news items from around the north

Arabian Dance workshop slated for Oct. 17 – 20

Syria in Saskatchewan, a four-day Live Music Workshop with Yasmina Ramzy, of Toronto, and Tammam Al Shoofy of La Ronge is scheduled for Thursday Oct. 17 to Sunday Oct. 20 in La Ronge.

The workshop includes choreography creating with Yasmina Ramzy and Live much comprehension with Yasmina and Tammam.

Ramzy will work with Ishraq Dance Troupe dancers and others “to create a unique ensemble choreography to music composed by Tammam that “describes his journey from Syria to Canada,” quoted from the Facebook description.

Tammam will play “well-known songs on the Oud and Yasmina will explain and demonstrate how dancers can authentically express Arab music,” also quoted from the Facebook information, which includes registration information.

Jim Pratt joins Ombudsman’s office

Jim Pratt joined the Ombudsman Saskatchewan management team in September as the Knowledge Keeper/Carrier and Elders Helper.

The position “holds a place of honour within our office, firmly rooted in the guiding principles of Truth and Reconciliation, … In his role, Jim will actively support our unwavering commitment to the process of indigenizing and decolonizing practices within the Ombudsman SK office, striving to embody kwayaskkowowin – fairness and equity – in all our endeavours,” quoted from an announcement from the Ombudsman SK office, dated July 29.

The Northern Advocate plans to carry more about Pratt in a future edition.

Métis biologist researching changes to how wild rice is grown

Az Klymiuk, a Métis biologist from the University of Manitoba, spent some time recently in Pinehouse Lake. She is researching ways that wild rice could be grown in lower amounts of water. The project is part of Klymiuk’s research on food sovereignty for Indigenous communities around the world,” quoted from a Facebook statement.

The Northern Advocate will have more on this story in the next edition.

FASD Day celebrated

The … hosted a day-long workshop and a Lunch and Learn in La Ronge Sept. 19 and 20.

Speakers shared their experience and knowledge about the multifaceted disorder. No two people living with FASD are probably the same.

The Northern Advocate will carry more details about the workshop in the next edition.