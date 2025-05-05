TidBits from the north

By Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

Art in the Park

The third annual Art in the Park: 2025 Edition will be held “among the trees in Patterson Park,” La Ronge, Saturday, May 10, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with local vendors and guests from afar.

Along with the work of various artisans, the event features workshops, face-painting, food, and children’s activities.

Art in the Park is a community event held annually to support, local artists from the three communities: Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), Northern Village of Air Ronge and Town of La Ronge.

The Alex Robertson Public Library

For gardeners: a seed library is housed in the Library where people can access various garden seeds for spring planting.

Kids Reading Adventures

For Kids Reading Adventures, the Alex Robertson Public Library in La Ronge will feature a “hands-on demo of action and adventure novels with Secret Agent Training” and is a drop in event for kids 7 to 11 years on Wednesday May 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ile a la Crosse Friendship Centre

Birch Basket Making for Youth on Tuesday, May 6 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. 10 spots are available.

Birch Basket Making for Families on Wednesday, May 6 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Call 306-833-2313.

Participants are asked to “dress according to the weather,” for these events.

Grand Opening of the Ile a la Crosse Friendship Centre

A Grand Opening will be held on Thursday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m. and will feature an. Opportunity to Meet the Staff, Facility Tour, food and more. For more information call: 306-833-2313.

Wednesday Wellness at the La Loche Friendship Centre

The La Loche Friendship Centre will feature Wellness Wednesday events throughout the spring months.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. May 7, 14, 21, 28 and closing June 4.

For information call: 306-822-2606.