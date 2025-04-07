TidBits from the north

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

In Recognition of Sobriety Gala April 15

In Recognition of Sobriety Gala will be held at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) Tuesday April 15 beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is being held to honour people who have achieved sobriety. Folks are invited to nominate people.

For more information contact Shaven Venne, at 306-420-5787 or by email at shaven.venne@llrib.ca

Northlands College to host Open House

Northlands College will host an Open House on Thursday, April 2 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at all their La Ronge and area campuses,

Alex Robertson Public Library marks 65 years

The Alex Robertson Public Library in La Ronge will mark its 65th Anniversary during the month of April with several activities.

A new Art Exhibit will be on display in the newly renovated Art Gallery, which is a partnership between the Library and the La Ronge Arts Council.

There will be two author readings, three art nights, book giveaways and more…

Happy Mary Charles missing for 8 years

The family, friends and supporters of Happy Mary Charles’ family plan to gather outside the Prince Albert Police Services in Prince Alberts on Friday, April 3 marking the 2922nd day Happy Charles has been missing.

Happy Charles was last seen on the night of April 3, 2017; her family has continued to search for her. She is still missing.

The family are inviting others to join them outside the Prince Albert Police Services building at 1 p.m.

Vanessa Hyggen art exhibit at the Alex Robertson Public Library Gallery

The exhibit highlights Vanessa Hyggen’s paint and beadwork art highlighting the “importance and plight” of the Saskatchewan Muskegs, which is being threatened with strip mining.

Hyggen is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) and she holds a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from the University of Saskatchewan and “she is interested in utilizing memory, tradition and themes of nature in her work.

Her exhibit, ôna asjut âpacihcikâtîw (this land is in use) will be on display Sunday, June 1 to Monday, June 23.

Napatāk Ramble coming July 4 and 5

Napatāk Ramble tickets are on sale. The Ramble will be held July 4 and 5 at Potato Lake.