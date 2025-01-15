TidBits from the north

The Holiday season seems to have been eventful across the north. Many times, the roadways have been impassable, but community events continue to happen, along with some travelling.

Cows and Plows settlement

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) received the final payment in it’s Agricultural Benefits claim – commonly referred to as Cows and Plows – According to a Jan. 3, 2025 LLRIB letter to members.

“This is a significant milestone for our community, and I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout the process,” Chief Tammy Cook-Searson wrote in the letter.

LLRIB planned to have the final payments going out by Friday, Jan. 10, but members were asked to “please be aware that processing may take longer due to the volume of payments,” quoted from the letter.

As of Jan. 3, 7,195 advances of $10,000 had been distributed to members, ‘who were 18 years or older as of Aug. 23, 2024 (the ratification day for the Agreement).

The structuring of the final payments is: members who received the advance payment will receive an additional $25,000 “bringing their total to $35,000.

Those who did not receive an advance payment, will receive the full $35,000 payment.

Ballet coming to La Ronge

The Tri-Community Dance Club and the La Ronge Arts Council are joining together in an initiative to offer a full Ballet performance Tuesday, March 4.

Ballet Jörgen, a company based in Toronto, will perform Sleeping Beauty at the Churchill Community High School (CCHS) theatre.

Arts Council keeping busy

The La Ronge Arts Council has events coming up throughout the winter. Along with monthly Art Exhibits at their gallery in the Alex Robertson Public Library, two concerts are planned. They are: Rumour Mill, “lifetime friends, Anna Katurina and Aline Deanna, songwriters, multi-instrumentalists, producers and performers, along with their 4-piece band, will perform at the Elks Hall Friday, Feb. 7. Every Brilliant Thing is a one-woman comedy performance by Sarah Robertson, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 at the Churchill Community High School (CCHS) Theatre.