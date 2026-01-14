TidBits from the North

Northern Advocate Staff

Quilting

The Alex Robertson Public Library is providing a second event, Learn to Quilt/ Level 1A on Tues. Feb. 10 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. where participants get the opportunity to make a set of four coasters and learn the beginning steps of quilting. For info call 306-425-2160-

Science and aet Zoology is another event offered by the Library for ages 7-12 year. Between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Jan. 12 and March 2 on Mondays.

Art Around the World is an event for children 7 to 12 happening between Jan. 25 and March 12.

The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood, which offers spots for 11 children, seven actors and two stagehands between 7 and 12 with registration required also through the Alex Robertson Public Library Drama program.

Cold Hands Warm Heart Wellness/Valentines Day Market at the JRMCC on LLRIB Far Reserve, Lac La Ronge on Sunday Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

La Ronge Nordic Ski Club

The La Ronge Nordic Ski club is inviting skiers to join the Canadian Cancer Society Strava Club in skiing 50 km in February to “support life-saving cancer research. Signup opportunity is available on the club’s Facebook.

The Ski Club is also offering Ski Clinics between Jan. 21 and 24. The clinics offer an opportunity enhance skiing skills club members. For info call Sid Robinson at 306-420-7508.