Through the lens of Correspondence: Photographers return to hicks gallery

Prince Albert’s community of photography enthusiasts is stepping into the spotlight once again next month as the Northern Image Photographers club opens its annual exhibition at the John V. Hicks Gallery.

The show, which opens with a public reception on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., brings together works from local hobby photographers exploring the theme of Correspondence. Each year a different theme is chosen for the exhibition. This year’s theme was selected by Jesse Campbell, interim artistic director of the Mann Art, who challenged members to interpret the idea through their own lens of a camera.

Organizer Kendall Kerr said this year’s entries push members to move beyond familiar subjects like landscapes and wildlife, compared to previous exhibitions. Instead, the theme prompted more abstract interpretations that could range from still life to portraits and even scenes of daily life.

“It really makes you think about what correspondence means, and how to represent that in a photograph,” Kerr explained.

Around a dozen photographers are expected to contribute to the show, with members encouraged to speak about their work during the opening reception. Among the highlights is a photo of walkers on a forest trail, which has already been featured in the city’s community calendar and was chosen as the exhibition’s promotional image.

The exhibition also includes the presentation of the Jeff Payton Memorial Award, named for one of the club’s founding members who introduced many residents to photography through courses at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre. The award recognizes one participant whose work stands out, chosen by the person curating and hanging the show.

Kerr said the exhibition demonstrates the value of photography as a creative outlet for everyday people. “It showcases what the everyday person can do. These aren’t professionals; these are amateurs who push their skills to create photographs worthy of display,” he said.

The opening reception doubles as the first Northern Image Photographers club meeting of the season. Meetings run monthly from September to June at the Margo Fournier Centre, offering opportunities for anyone interested in developing their skills and connecting with other photography enthusiasts.

The Northern Image Photographers Exhibition runs through September at the John V. Hicks Gallery, located inside the Margo Fournier Arts Centre on Central Avenue.