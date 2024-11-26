Throne Speech shows education is important says Catholic Division director

Education was a major focus in the Saskatchewan Party government’s throne speech at the Legislature on Monday.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division director of education Lorel Trumier said she didn’t hear the entire throne speech, but the parts she heard about education were positive.

“I think overall it’s sending a clear message that education is important, and we’re grateful for those kinds of priorities being placed at government level,” Trumier said.

Trumer was thankful to see specialized support classroom pilot projects mentioned. On Monday, the government pledged to expand the projects to 200 additional schools around the province.

“Having the commitment to specialized classroom supports in this province is very important and appreciated,” she said.

The province also pledged to focus on improving reading levels, especially for students from Kindergarten to Grade 3. The improved reading levels for students has been a previous commitment by the government and Trumier is pleased to see it continue.

“To see a government that is interested in supporting that endeavor and making it a priority as well is very important to our students,” she said. “I would say that those are two very promising elements within the Throne Speech. (We are) Looking forward to working toward that and continued support.”

There was also a promise to provide funding for 12,000 more childcare spaces, and increase funding to school divisions to add more teachers and support staff.

“I think it was also important that they recognized the pressures of growing student enrollment,” Trumier said. “That’s a good news story in our province, but we need to support our students to have them achieve to their academic ability.”

During the board’s regular meeting on Monday, trustees discussed plans to organize a meeting with new Minister of Education Everett Hindley. Before the election, plans had also begun to meet with former Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill.

“We’re looking forward to working with our new Minister on this as well and would like to have him come and join us,” Trumier said.

Trumier said an invitation to Hindley would be sent out soon.

“Hopefully we’ll hear back soon about having him come to Prince Albert and see one of our schools and meet with our Board of Education,” she said. “(We’re) looking forward to having that opportunity. She added that the board with several trustees having been around for several terms has always demonstrated the importance of advocacy for students and families in the division.

“(They) feel it very much a part of their work that they need to do is to advocate for our students and our families in our community. That’s something that they’ve always really held as a high level of importance,” she said.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division is waiting to receive more information in the coming weeks and months before commenting, director of education Neil Finch said in a statement to the Herald. The Saskatchewan Rivers board has also begun the process of reaching out to Hindley to arrange a meeting in the future.