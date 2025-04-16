Three youths arrested and one youth at large after firearms call at Ahtahkakoop

RCMP have updated after a warning of a shooting at Ahtahkakoop was issued late Saturday evening.

According to RCMP On April 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP responded to a call involving a firearm discharge on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Officers responded immediately along with local EMS. Investigation determined a group of individuals were outside a residence on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation when they were approached by four males. One of the males had a firearm. The firearm was discharged and a male victim was injured. A can of bear spray was deployed, also affecting the male victim.

The injured male was transported to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious, but non-life threatening, in nature.

Officers made patrols and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

On April 13 at approximately 2:00 a.m., three male youths were arrested by Ahtahkakoop RCMP on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

The three male youths, all from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, have each been charged with one count, aggravated assault, one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm.

One of the males was additionally charged with one count, assault with a weapon.

RCMP are unable to identify any of the male youths as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused appeared in court on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on April 14.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fourth male youth from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, who is charged with: one count, discharge firearm with intent, one count, aggravated assault, one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



RCMP are alsonable to identify the wanted male youth as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Ahtahkakoop RCMP ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP continue to investigate.

Spiritwood, Big River, and Blaine Lake RCMP, along with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services and Critical Incident Response Team assisted in this investigation.