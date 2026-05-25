Three vehicles damaged after collision in Art Hauser Centre parking lot

The Prince Albert Police Service is encouraging safe driving after a collision at the Art Hauser Centre parking lot.

On May 21 at around 6:20 p.m., Prince Albert Police responded to a three-vehicle collision in the parking lot at the Art Hauser Centre.

Officers attended the south parking lot next to Sixth Avenue East and found a white sedan with significant front-end damage. Two parked vehicles also sustained substantial damage as a result of the collision. All three vehicles were not drivable and were towed from the scene.

After investigation, investigators determined that the driver of the white sedan was travelling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot when they lost control of the vehicle attempting a turn, which caused the sedan to strike the parked vehicles. The driver was issued a ticket under The Traffic Safety Act for driving without due care and attention.

One individual who had been seated in the box of the parked vehicle at the time of collision sustained minor injuries and was assessed by Parkland Ambulance. No serious injuries were reported.