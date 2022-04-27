Three vehicle crash by Moose Jaw leaves one dead and another injured

A man has died and another is in hospital following a three vehicle collision on Highway #2.

Around 10:35 a.m. on April 23rd, Moose Jaw RCMP responded to an accident involving two pick-up trucks and an SUV, approximately two kilometres south of the Highway #36 junction.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, died while in hospital on Monday. There is no update on the passenger.

The drivers of the pick-up trucks were not hurt and neither were carrying passengers.

Highway #2 was closed during the initial investigation. Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate.