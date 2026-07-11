Three SPSA aircraft temporarily suspended from firefighting efforts

Three Bird Dog aircraft vehicles are being investigated by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for a safety review, after a plane crash on June 24, 2026 killed three occupants in the North West Territories.

“The safety of our pilots, crews and the public is our highest priority,” said SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Mario Pritchard.

On June 24, 2026, three people were killed while occupying a plane that crashed about 50 kilometres west of Fort Simpson, NWT, while working with a larger aircraft to suppress a local wildfire.

The three Bird Dog aircrafts are of the same model as the one involved in the recent crash.

A Bird Dog is a small, highly maneuverable aircraft that takes on the role of leading and coordinating aerial firefighting operations.

The SPSA still has 4 Bird Dogs available to operate in ongoing wildfire suppression efforts.

The SPSA is conducting a comprehensive review on the planes to ensure they are safe for full-service.

In the meantime, the SPSA has reconfigured wildfire suppression efforts by bringing in extra aircraft from outside of the province, and reorganizing current groupings, operations, and assignments across the fleet.

The adjustments are made to maintain operations and support for wildfire efforts throughout the province.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will return the aircraft to service only after all required inspections have been completed and any necessary follow-up actions have been addressed,” Pritchard said.