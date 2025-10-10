Three people killed in collision near Melfort, including two members of local band Constant Reminder

The communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Kinstino are in morning following a collision that claimed the lives of three people.

The RCMP reported that a truck and an SUV collided on Hwy 3 roughly two kilometers west of Melfort at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was declared dead at the scene. Police have identified him as a 59-year-old man from Kinistino. His name has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the truck have been identified as brothers Seth and Rene Constant of the band Constant Reminder from James Smith Cree Nation. Seth was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rene was transported to hospital where he was later declared deceased.

On Friday, James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant released a statement offering condolences to the family.

“James Smith Cree Nation is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of two of our community members who were part of the beloved music group Constant Reminder,” reads the statement. “These talented young men carried our Nation’s spirit with pride through their music, inspiring many across our lands and beyond.”

Seth and Rene began playing music at a young age, with Rene becoming the youngest person ever nominated for the Saskatchewan Country Music Association’s All Star Drummer Award. Together, with brothers Cole and Ethan, they recorded multiple albums, and finished second in SaskMusic’s 2015 Best Saskatchewan Album of the Year competition. They also performed at Telemiracle.

In addition to their musical talents, the group conducted school presentations on positive lifestyles to encourage and support youth in Saskatchewan communities.

“Their songs celebrated resilience, family, and identity, values that are deeply rooted in who we are as Cree people,” Constant said. “Their loss is felt not only by their families but by all who knew them, heard them perform, and were moved by the gift of their music.

“On behalf of Chief and Council and the entire James Smith Cree Nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and fans of these gifted artists. We share in your grief and offer our prayers for strength and healing during this difficult time.”

The Melfort RCMP continue to investigate the collision with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.