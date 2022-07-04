Three people have died following fatal ATV crash near Dillon, Sask.

Police are investigating after an ATV crash on Canada Day left three people dead and one injured.

Around 11:13 p.m. on July 1, RCMP received a report of a collision between two ATVs on Highway 925, just outside Dillon, SK.

Officers from Dillon RCMP arrived at the scene and located the two ATVs, which were on fire.

The Dillon Fire Department was contacted to extinguish the fires and additional officers from Buffalo Narrows were called to assist with traffic control and scene security.

Nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre were on scene providing first aid to those involved in the collision.

A 44-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, and a 24-year-old male, all from the Dillon RCMP Detachment area, were declared deceased at the scene by local EMS.

Their families have been notified of their deaths and victim services have been made available.

One adult female was transported to hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy,” said S/Sgt. Shawn Carter, Buffalo Narrows RCMP Detachment Commander.

“This is a tragic event for our community. Thank you to the nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre and the Dillon Fire Department for their assistance”

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.